North Island Credit Union opens teacher grant program for classroom projects

North Island Credit Union announced the opening of its bi-annual teacher grant program, offering $500 grants to full-time teachers to fund a classroom project.

The program will award 10 grants of $500 to full-time teachers within the county who have an “innovative classroom learning opportunity.” Since launching the program in 2012, NICU has awarded $95,000 to educators throughout Southern California.

NICU, a subsidiary of California Credit Union, awards up to 20 combined grants in the spring and fall to teachers in San Diego and Los Angeles counties through the program.

