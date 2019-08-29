Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

North Island Credit Union opens teacher grant program for classroom projects

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:35pm



North Island Credit Union announced the opening of its bi-annual teacher grant program, offering $500 grants to full-time teachers to fund a classroom project.

The program will award 10 grants of $500 to full-time teachers within the county who have an “innovative classroom learning opportunity.” Since launching the program in 2012, NICU has awarded $95,000 to educators throughout Southern California.

NICU, a subsidiary of California Credit Union, awards up to 20 combined grants in the spring and fall to teachers in San Diego and Los Angeles counties through the program.

“We are co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019