Real Estate Round-Up: Revite Fallbrook follow up meeting coming

Living in an unincorporated area has its challenges. Mostly these challenges come in the form of financial support to maintain or improve the basic infrastructure that is taken care of by a city government.

Without a city government, unincorporated areas, like Fallbrook, could potentially fall into disrepair or simply a stagnant state, with no improvements or updates to the ambiance or activities of the town.

Fortunately for Fallbrook, the town has some very invested residents that have been willing to devote themselves, year after year, to keeping Fallbrook beautiful as well as, improving it along the way.

It’s always dangerous to list names, for fear of leaving anyone off the list, but I can’t write an article without mentioning the few that come top of mind. Jackie Heyneman, Jerri Patchett, Lila MacDonald and Roy Moosa would head up the list. They come with a full complement of “partners” that work tirelessly alongside them to continue to take on projects that enhance and maintain this amazing town we call home.

Fallbrook, and the leaders of our town, have been blessed by the partnership of Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County. Desmond took a page out of the play book of longtime Supervisor Dianne Jacobs and created a Fallbrook Revitalization Committee. The committee was created in April 2019 and has four distinct sub-committees, all of which have various committees within them.

The Infrastructure Committee includes Village area needs, Parks and Agriculture, and Community as a whole, which covers roads, sidewalks, etc. Eileen Delaney, another workhorse in Fallbrook, heads this committee. The Public Health Committee includes 24-hour urgent care and Senior Citizens Services. It is led by Jeniene Domercq.

The Public Safety Committee, headed up by Lila MacDonald, takes on the challenges of law enforcement, graffiti abatement and sex-trafficking. They’ve really got their hands full. The Housing Committee is led by yours truly, and we are investigating ways to improve the availability and affordability of housing.

So why am I making you aware of this? First and foremost, because it’s your town, and you should be aware of what is being done to preserve, protect, and improve this unique community. But more importantly, I want to make you aware of an upcoming meeting that you are all encouraged to attend.

It will be held Sept. 17 in the FPUD community room at 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook, and Desmond will be in attendance, with many county staff members who have departments with which the leaders are working. The leaders will be present to share with everyone, what has been done and what they would like to pursue in the future.

This meeting is an opportunity to become informed, but also a time to bring forward your ideas, questions and concerns. The committee members collaborate on the direction for each committee, so if you have a passion for one of them, you should join that group. We are stronger together.

We now have a true champion of Fallbrook in Desmond, who is passionate about helping Fallbrook be the best that we can be. I hope to see you there at the Fallbrook Public Utility District community room, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Kim Murphy can be reached at kim@murphy-realty.com or (760) 415-9292 or at 130 N. Main Ave., in Fallbrook. Her broker license is #01229921, and she is on the board of directors for the California Association of Realtors.