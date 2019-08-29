Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Register for fall senior computer classes

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:34pm



FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care is offering fall computer classes. Class size is limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up early.

Smartphone and Tablet for Androids is taught Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30. The cost is $40, and the instructor is Irv Rudderow.

iPad and iPhone is taught Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 12, 19 and 26 and Oct. 3. The cost is $40, and the instructors are Bob Cebulski and Len Tevebaugh.

Google Maps is a one-day class taught by Obie Weeks Monday, Oct. 7, from 1-3:00 p.m. The cost is $10.

Taking and Managing P...



