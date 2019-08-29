Russian Ballet Theatre presents "Swan Lake" in Escondido and San Diego, Sept. 19-20, with Olga Kifyak as Odette and Evgeny Svetlitsa as Prince Siegfried.

SAN DIEGO – The Russian Ballet Theatre brings a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" to Escondido and San Diego, Sept. 19-20. Tickets for the performances are on sale now and available online at www.RussianBalletTheatre.com.

The performance schedule for "Swan Lake" is as follows: Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido and Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center's Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego.

"Swan Lake," which has mesmerized audiences for over a century, is based on a German fairy tale. Tchaikovsky's sc...