T. Jefferson Parker's newest thriller series is home in Fallbrook

T. Jefferson Parker settled in Fallbrook in 2000, and what better place for a New York Times bestselling author and three-time Edgar Award winner to burrow into the quietude needed for the complex plots and deeply human characters he creates. In exchange for the space to write, Parker has honored the town and surrounding region by making them settings in his mystery thrillers ever since he landed here. Even one vaguely familiar Fallbrookian or another has made an occasional appearance.

"When I first came to Fallbrook, I saw a small town that seeme...