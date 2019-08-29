'Unstoppable' to play in Temecula

Director Aaron Lieber, left, is seen with surfer Bethany Hamilton during the shooting of their documentary, "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable."

FALLBROOK – "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable" is the untold story of the heart of a champion and her resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers. Bethany Hamilton is continuously rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete, and brings new meaning to the phrase "surfs like a girl."

The film is playing at the Edwards Temecula Theater from Friday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 5. The director, Aaron Lieber, will have a question and answer session after the 4:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings, Friday, Aug. 30.

Lieber grew up in Fallbrook, attended the Fallbrook schools and graduated from Fallbrook High School. He has made a variety of surf films since graduating from California State University Long Beach. "Unstoppable" is his first full theatrical release film.

Seen at the Hollywood premier of "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable" are, from left, Adam Dirks, who is Hamilton's husband, with son Wesley Dirks, Bethany Hamilton and Aaron Lieber holding Tobias Dirks.

Many people saw the movie "Soul Surfer" which told the story of surfer Hamilton, who at age 13 was out surfing when she was attacked by a 15-foot tiger shark, a run-in that cost Hamilton her left arm. But not only did Hamilton survive the attack, she was back on the competitive surfing circuit just a year later.

This film tells her story of setting goals, having unbending determination and overcoming obstacles.

"A coming-of-age steeped in bravery, hope, perseverance, and sheer athleticism," according to Deadline.

"The strong narrative and moments of vulnerability that make it stand out," ESPN W said.

"The many vivid sequences on the waves are enough to justify the pic's presence on the big screen," Harry Windsor of Hollywood Reporter said.

"Bethany Hamilton shows her 'real' self in new documentary," Audrey Cleo Yap of Variety said.

For more information, visit the official website at http://unstoppablethefilm.com.

Submitted by Caron Lieber.