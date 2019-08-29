Beer enthusiasts' guide to glassware

To further enhance the beer-drinking experience, enthusiasts may give more thought to the glasses their beers are in.

FALLBROOK – The flourishing craft beer movement has made it chic to choose beer as the social drink of choice. And the rise of microbreweries in towns across the globe has led to an array of beers crafted with unique production techniques, resulting in beverages with unique aromas and nuanced flavors.

Much in the way that certain foods and beverages go together, choosing the right glassware in which to serve a favorite beer can affect its flavor.

According to Inverse, a...