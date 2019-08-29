CWA ratifies emergency declaration for Moosa Canyon pipeline repair

A leak on the San Diego County Water Authority’s Pipeline 4 was discovered Aug. 2. SDCWA acting general manager Sandra Kerl issued an emergency declaration, which exempts the CWA from the normal contract procurement process and from California Environmental Quality Act review, Aug. 7.

The declaration required ratification by the CWA board at the next board meeting and that occurred on a unanimous vote Aug. 22.

“We can’t not approve this because we need to get this fixed,” Marty Miller said, who chairs the CWA’s Engineering and Operations Committee and who represents the Vista Ir...