Learning to deal with that empty nest

Is that young adult at home packing their suitcases and heading off for their first year of college? Or maybe thereâ€™s that bedroom someone walks by sadly every day remembering how lovely the wedding was, but how empty that room is now.

From college, to marriages or to a new out-of-town job, there are all kinds of reasons for why a child is no longer sharing that home with their mother and father. Whatever the cause, the emotions that parents experience when their children depart are often ones of sadness, loneliness and depression.

The common term for this occurrence is â€œempty nestâ€...