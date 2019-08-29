Palomar Health to host Disaster Preparedness Fair

ESCONDIDO – Palomar Health is hosting the fourth annual Disaster Preparedness Fair, Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the north lawn near the flagpoles at Palomar Medical Center Escondido, 2185 Citracado Parkway, in Escondido.

The free event can help families take steps now to prepare for a future disaster and be one step ahead of an emergency or disaster.

Donate blood with the San Diego Blood Bank to help stock shelves should a disaster strike and learn safety techniques through hands-on demos, speak with experts, receive giveaways and more.

Feel the intense shaking of an 8...