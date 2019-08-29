Staghorn ferns that hang around

Staghorns are attached to boards using wire or fishing line tied to nails on each side of the board.

Staghorn ferns have been hanging around our gardens for years and have become a noble plant to have in any landscape setting.

Platycerium bifurcatum is one epiphytic species of ferns and grows up in the canopies of trees from Australia, South America, Thailand, Africa, Madagascar, Asia and the Philippines.

These are plants that have elevated their lives to grow high up in the branches of trees and collect rainfall, fog, mist, falling leaves, and assorted animal castings into the center of the fronds to sustain life.

Although exotic and tropical looking, they are fairly easy to grow in Sout...