Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California's Office of Emergency Services announces selection of vendors to modernize state 911 system

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 5:13pm



SACRAMENTO – The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced an important step forward in making the state better prepared to assist those in need during emergencies and natural disasters.

The state office has selected four contractors – Atos, CenturyLink, NGA 911 and Synergem Technologies – to partner with the state Office of Emergency Services in upgrading California’s outdated 911 system to a Next Generation 911 platform. The effort to modernize the 911 system across the state will introduce proven state-of-the-art technology to ensure California is better pre...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/31/2019 10:45