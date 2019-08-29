California's Office of Emergency Services announces selection of vendors to modernize state 911 system

SACRAMENTO – The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced an important step forward in making the state better prepared to assist those in need during emergencies and natural disasters.

The state office has selected four contractors – Atos, CenturyLink, NGA 911 and Synergem Technologies – to partner with the state Office of Emergency Services in upgrading California’s outdated 911 system to a Next Generation 911 platform. The effort to modernize the 911 system across the state will introduce proven state-of-the-art technology to ensure California is better pre...