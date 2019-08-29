Changes coming to Village News, including new staff and national news

Providing real news vital to our local way of life has always been our top priority at Village News. We have always been proud of the fact that we covered local news exclusively and we were happy to support the national news outlets while they provided regional, state, national and international news.

We are changing course. As of Sept. 5, we will be featuring a National News section of the Village News. We will be using a variety of news sources, including Associated Press, for interesting and important stories.

We are very excited to offer more value to our readers and make this move int...