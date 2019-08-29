Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center opens its doors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:15pm

Shane Gibson photos

Patricia Blum, Ph.D., executive vice president of Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., speaks to people attending an open house event the Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center, Aug. 21.

On the site of the long-shuttered Fallbrook Hospital, a new center for healing is ready to begin working with patients suffering from mental and behavioral health issues.

Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center, a mental health rehabilitation center, opened its doors to the public, Wednesday, Aug. 21, to celebrate its arrival in the community.

Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc. officials, newly hired employees, dignitaries and members of the community were invited to visit the facility, tour the amenities and learn more about the facility that was proposed to open back in 2018.

Patti Blum, executi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019