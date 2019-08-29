Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center opens its doors

Patricia Blum, Ph.D., executive vice president of Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc., speaks to people attending an open house event the Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center, Aug. 21.

On the site of the long-shuttered Fallbrook Hospital, a new center for healing is ready to begin working with patients suffering from mental and behavioral health issues.

Crestwood Fallbrook Healing Center, a mental health rehabilitation center, opened its doors to the public, Wednesday, Aug. 21, to celebrate its arrival in the community.

Crestwood Behavioral Health Inc. officials, newly hired employees, dignitaries and members of the community were invited to visit the facility, tour the amenities and learn more about the facility that was proposed to open back in 2018.

Patti Blum, executi...