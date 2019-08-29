FAA announces upcoming shows, Gala

"Margaret Waits" is a watercolor by Janice Cipriani-Willis, the judge of the Fallbrook Art Association's upcoming fall art show, "Paint Outside the Box."

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association announced their current and upcoming fall shows and 50th anniversary gala.

The Gallery is hosting the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company's "Honoring our Heroes" fine art show August through September. A children's art show is running simultaneously called "Celebrate America." The public is invited to vote for their favorite art piece in this show. The Gallery is located at 127 N. Main Street in Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Art Association's 50th anniversary gala celebration and fundraiser will be held Sept. 28, from 3-6 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. There wil...