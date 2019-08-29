FAA announces upcoming shows, Gala
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 5:27pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association announced their current and upcoming fall shows and 50th anniversary gala.
The Gallery is hosting the Fallbrook Propane Gas Company's "Honoring our Heroes" fine art show August through September. A children's art show is running simultaneously called "Celebrate America." The public is invited to vote for their favorite art piece in this show. The Gallery is located at 127 N. Main Street in Fallbrook.
The Fallbrook Art Association's 50th anniversary gala celebration and fundraiser will be held Sept. 28, from 3-6 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. There wil...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)