K9 Guardians provides a new service dog

FALLBROOK – Disabled veteran retired Marine William Tiller lost his service dog, Kricket, March 23. Kricket was Tiller's faithful service dog and best friend, he said.

Leisa Tilley Grajek of K9 Guardians Inc. commissioned animal artist Chris Weston to paint a portrait of Kricket for Tiller to hang in his Temecula home.

Weeks later, Tiller reached out in his loneliness and asked if K9 Guardians could assist him in receiving another service dog.

Pistol Paul Von Tilley was placed with Tiller, helping serve Tiller's disability needs. Paul fit into the family routine, Tiller said, not just...