FALLBROOK - A man was stabbed Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Fallbrook VFW lodge, a sheriff's official said.

The stabbing happened at 3:12 p.m. at the building on Old Stage Road north of East Clemmens Lane, Sheriff's Lt. Ted Greenawald said.

The victim was taken by ambulance from the North County Fire Protection District to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.