Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Newcastle disease detected in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/1/2019 at 2:24pm



SAN DIEGO - Virulent Newcastle disease was detected this weekend at a property in central San Diego County, a state veterinarian said on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Friday's detection was identified when a private veterinarian submitted dead birds to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System, according to state veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.

Response team members from the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working through the Labor Day weekend on control measures, including restriction of bird movement, mandatory euthanasia of infected and exposed birds, and surveillance testing near the property where infection was detected.

"We are moving quickly to investigate the origin of disease as well as any movement of birds or equipment that could carry infection,'' Jones said in a statement.

Detections of virulent Newcastle disease have decreased greatly over the last few months, she said.

"Our priority remains to stop the spread of the virus and eradicate the disease,'' Jones said. "We have made significant progress toward this goal by identifying and clearing remaining pockets of disease, but this case reminds all bird owners in Southern California to remain aware of VND signs, practice good biosecurity, stop illegal movement of birds from property to property, and report any sick birds immediately to the Sick Bird Hotline, 866-922-2473.''

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/02/2019 01:18