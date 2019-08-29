Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego Zoo Safari Park offers free admission to firefighters in September

 
Last updated 9/3/2019 at 2:15pm



SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Zoo announced it will offer free admission for its Safari Park to active firefighters throughout September.

Firefighters will need to present an active firefighter identification card as well as a personal ID card at the park's entrance to take advantage of the offer. The park will also offer 10% off one-day passes for up to six guests who attend the park with an active firefighter.

"Firefighters run toward the danger that many others run from -- and for that courage, we are grateful,'' Safari Park Director Lisa Peterson said. "Providing free admission to firefighters is just one small way to express the gratitude of the entire San Diego Zoo Safari Park staff.''

California Coast Credit Union provided funding for the park's Firefighter Appreciation Month offer, which is valid for same-day admission only. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido.

 
