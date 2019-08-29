Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

State Assembly adjourns in memory of Cal Fire firefighter Yaroslav Katkov

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 5:22pm

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, led the State Assembly in adjourning in memory of Cal Fire firefighter Yaroslav Katkov of Escondido.

SACRAMENTO – This week, Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron led the State Assembly in adjourning in memory of Cal Fire firefighter Yaroslav Katkov of Escondido.

Katkov died July 29, after experiencing a medical emergency while on a training hike near the De Luz Fire Station to prepare for the upcoming fire season. Katkov was a graduate of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State University and had previously been assigned to Fire Station 79 on Palomar Mountain.

"Firefighter Katkov will be remembered for his commitment to serving others and his dedication to protecting his community," Waldron said. "I hope the adjournment ceremony provides a measure of comfort to his family, friends and colleagues who are mourning his loss."

Waldron was joined at the ceremony by firefighters Adam McKahan and Brian Maloney of the Sacramento Fire Department and the California Professional Firefighters.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents California's 75th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

 

