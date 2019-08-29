Supervisors accept Meadowood, Horse Creek Ridge park donations

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors accepted the donation of real property and public park facilities for six residential subdivisions including the Meadowood and Horse Creek Ridge developments.

A 5-0 board of supervisors’ vote Aug. 7 accepted the real property while also authorizing the director of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation to execute park acquisition and improvement agreements with the developers of four of the subdivisions including Meadowood.

“Public parks are a great addition,” Supervisor Jim Desmond said.

The county’s Park Land Dedication Ordin...