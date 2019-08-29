Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Water conservation may be needed as emergency aqueduct repairs start Sept. 7

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 5:52pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District has been advised by its wholesale supplier, the San Diego County Water Authority, of an impending emergency shutdown to one of the treated water aqueducts that delivers water to a portion of the district.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 9, and run for approximately 10 days; however, these dates may be adjusted depending on the severity of the pipeline leak or dangerous weather conditions such as red flag warnings.

The Water Authority is preparing to shut down the aqueduct line to make repairs. Fallbrook Public Utilities Dist...



