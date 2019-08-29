Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bonsall Woman's Club champions schoolhouse restoration

 
This summer has been a busy one for the restoration of the Bonsall Schoolhouse. Work included tenting for termites, repair and rehab of the front doors, cladding of the concrete foundation with local stone and the repair and renovation of the building’s crawlspace entries.

The generosity of the Bonsall Woman’s Club is making this work possible. And at the August Bonsall Unified School District board meeting, we received an additional donation of $25,300 to continue the restoration.

The goal is to restore the building – not just for aesthetics – but so that it can serve the community, as it once did when it opened its doors in 1895. The building has not only hosted local school children, but also the Bonsall Woman’s Club, the Bonsall Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America and others throughout the decades.

Future work includes the replacement of the bell tower, landscaping and restoration of the interior. The Bonsall Education Foundation is working hard to complete all work by the summer of 2021.

We are so grateful for the BWC’s amazing patronage; we couldn’t do this without them.

Thank you, ladies.

Jennifer Leung

Director of the Bonsall Schoolhouse Restoration

Bonsall Education Foundation

 

