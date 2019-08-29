Discuss 'The Power of a Story' at Veterans Forum, Sept. 23

San Diego County is home to the nation’s largest concentration of military personnel, with over one-third of county residents connected to the military. As of 2018, there are 143,000 active duty service members and over 241,000 veterans who reside in the county.

As a U.S. Navy veteran, I understand the importance of providing services to folks when they return home from military duty. This is why Veterans Crisis Outreach and I have created a Veterans Forum that I encourage everyone to attend.

We are partnering with California State University San Marcos and the Veteran Crisis Outreach Initiative for an upcoming forum around Veteran Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness. “The Power of a Story: Building Resiliency for Veterans through Community and Conversation” will take place Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. on the campus of California State University San Marcos.

The goal of our forum is to produce a safe and supportive space for a panel of veterans to share their stories of trauma, mental health, suicide, resiliency and growth as it relates to military service and transition to better inform and equip attendees and others around their interactions with veterans who struggle with mental health related issues and conditions.

Tickets are free to veterans and $10 for community members. You can get tickets at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-power-of-a-story-tickets-67792506211.

I look forward to seeing everyone and coming together to help our heroes as they return home.