Treasure the Historic Mission Theater

Have you visited Fallbrook’s historic Mission Theater recently? The Moosa family purchased this downtown jewel “to save it from the wrecking ball.”

They have made many improvements including state of the art sound and projection screening systems. The exterior neon lights have been repaired, adding wonderful ambiance to our downtown. Interior amenities include the original snack stand where you can purchase popcorn, candy and food. A bar has been added serving wine and beer, which you can enjoy inside the theater.

Whether you enjoy old films or want to attend concerts with outstanding musicians, there is something at The Mission Theater for you. The theater can also be rented for private events.

Visit http://www.TheMissionTheater.info to sign up for updates and to get information on upcoming films and concerts. If we don’t support this jewel, we will lose an important downtown historic landmark.

Jerri Patchett