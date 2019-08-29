Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

San Luis Rey horses help O'Neill tie Del Mar one-day trainer record

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:23pm



The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club record for most trainer wins in a day is five. Doug O’Neill set the record in 2015, and during this year’s summer meet he tied it with five wins July 31.

O’Neill’s July 31 victories included four by horses who have trained at the San Luis Rey Training Center. One of those horses is a foal of Square Eddie, who stands at Ocean Breeze Ranch in Bonsall.

“It was a wonderful day,” O’Neill said. “Just one of those special days where everything unfolded in each race.”

The first race of the day was a six-furlong contest for fillies and mares 3 years...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/31/2019 06:23