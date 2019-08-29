San Luis Rey horses help O'Neill tie Del Mar one-day trainer record

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club record for most trainer wins in a day is five. Doug O’Neill set the record in 2015, and during this year’s summer meet he tied it with five wins July 31.

O’Neill’s July 31 victories included four by horses who have trained at the San Luis Rey Training Center. One of those horses is a foal of Square Eddie, who stands at Ocean Breeze Ranch in Bonsall.

“It was a wonderful day,” O’Neill said. “Just one of those special days where everything unfolded in each race.”

The first race of the day was a six-furlong contest for fillies and mares 3 years...