Warriors drop season opener to Del Norte 44-0

Reaching for the ball, Fallbrook High School's Noah McMillan makes the catch for a Warrior first down.

The Fallbrook High School varsity football team got off to a rocky start Friday, Aug. 23, when the team traveled to Del Norte High School for a nonleague game against the Nighthawks that resulted in a 44-0 loss.

It was a tough start for the Warriors, and new head coach Troy Everhart, who joined the program just three weeks ago.

The Warriors will be on the road again Friday, Aug. 30, when they travel south to take on Sweetwater High School. The Red Devils lost their opening game of the season 42-0 to the San Pasqual High School Eagles.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Sweetwater High School in C...