Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Young Warriors varsity girls tennis team looking to improve in 2019

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:33pm

Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook High School Varsity Girls Tennis No. 1 singles player Alexa Guadarrama returns a shot while practicing with her teammates, Aug. 9.

Fallbrook High School varsity girls tennis head coach Bill Lenaway and assistant coach Theresa Young will be working hard all season to keep improving a young Warriors squad to better the 7-8 overall, 4-4 league record the team turned in last season.

The Warriors finished in third place in the league, which earned them the 14th seed in the CIF Division III playoffs. They eventually lost to University City 15-3.

Lenaway said the Warriors are ready to go at it again.

"We will be young, but we are improving," Lenaway said. "I am looking forward to watching our young players improve and learn t...



