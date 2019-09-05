FFA offers tri-tip dinner before football games

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School National FFA Organization will host their tri-tip barbecue dinners before all home football games for the 20th year.

Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. at the agriculture department, which is located at the east end of the football field. The first home game and dinner is Friday, Sept. 13. Each meal includes tri-tip, beans, salad, dinner roll and a drink. The price for each dinner is $10.

Call the agriculture department (760) 723-6300, ext. 2508, for more information. The fundraiser provides for FFA leadership development activities throughout the school year.

The community is asked to come and support their nationally recognized FFA and cheer their local football team. The other home football games will be played Sept. 20 and 27; Oct. 4 for homecoming and Nov. 1.

Submitted by the Fallbrook High School.