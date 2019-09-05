FWC to learn about weed abatement

Barbara Judd, vice president of membership with the Fallbrook Woman's Club, welcomes guests and members to the "Alice in Wonderland Get Acquainted Tea Party," Aug. 13.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club is gearing up to start their new season with its first meeting Tuesday, Sept. 10. To kick off this season, members will be hearing from the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council on the topic of "weed abatement." All are invited to come and learn how to be a responsible citizen of Fallbrook.

The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council has been chosen to be the President's Project, sponsored by club president Roxann Clouse. The club will raise money for this project with their monthly birthday raffles and present a check to the council in May 2020.

Fallbrook Woman's Club held its "Alice in Wonderland Get Acquainted Tea," Aug. 13. The tea party was held to invite ladies to learn more about how local members provide service to the community while developing leadership skills and forming new friendships.

A special invitation is going out to new members, potential new members and any visitors that are interested in joining the woman's club; lunch will be provided by the board at the September meeting. To RSVP, contact Lee Johnson at (760) 586-8308 or leejohnson512@gmail.com.

For additional information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.