Library offers afterschool program

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library will kick off its Kids Afterschool STEAM program Monday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. STEAM is a program to enhance kindergarteners through fifth-graders' knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Every Monday in September, STEAM students will learn and be entertained with a different STEAM activity.

The programs all begin at 4 p.m. and are as follows:

Sept. 9 – Art instruction with pastel chalk

Sept. 16 – Avian (bird) behavior international

Sept. 23 – ‘E’ for Engineering

Sept. 30 – ‘M’ for Math

The programs are free so all children can enjoy the fun and educational events. For more information call (760) 731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.