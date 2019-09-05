Long time Fallbrook resident Nancy Carol Riley died peacefully at her home Sunday, Aug. 18. Nancy was born Sept. 4, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, to Helen and John Barton.

She attended Antioch High School in California and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in sociology from Chico State University. Her first job was as a writer and researcher with Sunset Magazine where she nurtured her lifelong love of gardening and gourmet cooking. She later had an extended career as the director of the Information Technology Department at Long Beach Medical Center.

Nancy and Donald Eugene Riley were married in 1968. Before retiring in Fallbrook, they lived in the Netherlands, Los Angeles and Palos Verdes Estates.

Nancy was an active member of the Fallbrook Newcomers and Encore clubs. She was a loyal volunteer at Keep Fallbrook Clean and Green events. She joined the Fallbrook Garden Club in 1999 where she served as a volunteer in each and every Garden Tour and Garden Show. For almost all of the garden shows, she was either a chairperson or co-chair of major committees.

In addition to being an avid reader, she had a special affection for all wildlife critters. She once set out water for a new litter of coyote pups so they wouldn't fall into her pool.

Nancy is survived by Don Riley, her husband of 51 years, and her sister, Jane Williams. She is also survived by her niece, Elizabeth Williams Stagner; nephews Christopher Williams (Kathy) and Jeffrey Thornhill; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jackie and Tom Condon; grandnieces Lily Stagner and Sarah Williams and grandnephew Jonathan Williams. Her nephew, Paul Thornhill, preceded her in death.

Nancy leaves a legacy of family and friends who will remember her gentle spirit and kindness to all.

Per her request there will be no services.

"In nature nothing exists alone..." Rachel Carson.