Plans underway for "Rally 'Round the World" fundraiser

Rally for Children Fundraiser committee members are packing their bags in preparation for "Rally 'Round the World" fundraiser event, including from left, Kathy Bierbrauer, chair of ways and means; Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, Diane Goodrich, Maureen Bevans, Colleen Jackson, Marcy Pesceone and Lee Johnson.

FALLBROOK – Rally for Children members are packing their bags in preparation for the "Rally 'Round the World" fundraiser event at Pala Mesa Resort's Cliff Terrace Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5:30-10 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear their international best from their favorite destination. Fare includes drinks, dinner, dancing and live entertainment by "Hot Pursuit." The itinerary also includes an opportunity drawing, featuring a $1,000 prize and a silent auction.

Reservations are $80 per person or $800 for tables of 10 and may be purchased online by visiting http://www.rallyforchildren.org. Proceeds help fund Arts in the Park and donations to other community nonprofits serving children. Of the ticket price, $35 is tax deductible.

Submitted by Rally for Children.