September is Campus Fire Safety Month

QUINCY, Mass. – September means new classes, new friends and often new living spaces; NFPA and The Center for Campus Fire Safety are partnering up to help ensure those living spaces are as safe as possible through their Campus Fire Safety for Students campaign.

The campaign raises awareness about the threat of fire among college students in both on- and off-campus housing, and puts relevant information in the hands of parents, staff and students, who are encouraged to take proactive measures to protect themselves and their peers against fire. Many of the resources offered are designed to...