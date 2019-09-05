Women's program to feature fitness, music and fire survivor

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome Cheryl Rice to demonstrate personal fitness along with Kylene Evans who will play the harp, Friday, Sept. 20. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invited all ladies to come and enjoy the Rice's presentation.

She has been in the fitness industry for 36 years, starting with Jazzercise, Pilates and currently in personal fitness. Her inspiration and passion to guide and teach others the benefits of exercise have been an important part of her life, she said.

Cheryl Rice will give fitness tips at the brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens.

Evans, 15, has been playing the harp since she was 7 years old. She has played with The Colony Chorus group in Murrieta for five years for Christmas and other events. She also has played with the Canyon Lake Choraleers, under the direction of Lorilee Bajema. Evans was recently names Arts Council Menifee's Artist of the Month for September.

Guest speaker Melodi Shumate will share her story of narrowly escaping death in the arsonist-set Holy Jim Fire. Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.