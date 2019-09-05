Zion Christian School becomes a blended learning center

Zion Christian Learning Center students pose for a group photo during their first week of school.

FALLBROOK – Zion Christian Learning Center has embraced a new education model called "Blended Learning." For those who are unfamiliar with the concept of blended learning, the term refers to the incorporation of online curriculum, project-based learning, face-to-face instruction and flexible scheduling. This innovative education model has become increasingly popular in California over recent years.

Parents who appreciate the benefits of both online learning and the traditional classroom model often feel that blended learning combines the best of both worlds. Specifically, both online lear...