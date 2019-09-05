Concert to feature song and dance

FALLBROOK – Violinist Richard Conviser is offering a series of occasional concerts with pianist Dustin Callahan on the patio of his Pot of Gold at 750 Stewart Canyon Road, Fallbrook.

Their next concert will be Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m. and is called "Song and Dance (and Then Some)." It will feature songs by Cole Porter and George Gershwin, plus "Spanish Dances" by Moritz Moszkowsky, as well as Robert Schumann’s "Fantasiestücke," all performed on violin and piano.

Conviser is a seasoned performer and violin teacher as well as a composer. He and Callahan are collaborating on a proj...