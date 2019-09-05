Library events include classes, concerts and lectures

Naomi Nakamura Hobbs and Bob Freaney will perform a Freaney & Friends concert Sept. 26, beginning at 1 p.m. at Fallbrook Library.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in September including lectures, concerts and a floral design class.

Monday, Sept. 9, 1-2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss Catherine Kerrison's novel "Jefferson's Daughters?" which tells the remarkable untold story of Thomas Jefferson's three daughters; two white and free, one black and enslaved. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Red Cross Blood Drive: Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery an...