Library's most checked out items

Last updated 9/9/2019 at 12:38pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the list of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of August. They are:

Fiction

1. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

3. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

4. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

5. Redemption by David Baldacci

6. The Reckoning by John Grisham

7. One Good Deed by David Baldacci

8. Look Alive Twenty-five by Janet Evanovich

9. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

10. Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline

Nonfiction

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. Educated by Tara Westover

3. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

4. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson

5. The Whole30 by Melissa Hartwig

6. Spark Joy by Marie Kondo

7. 50 Best Short Hikes: San Diego by Jerry Schad

8. Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

9. Homebody by Joanna Gaines

10. Girl, Wash your Face by Rachel Hollis

Movies

1. Green Book

2. The LEGO Movie 2

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

4. The Greatest Showman

5. Wonder Park

6. Bumblebee

7. Mission: Impossible Fallout

8. Glass

9. Crazy Rich Asians

10. A Star is Born

Children's

1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney

2. Dog Man by Dav Pilkey

3. Elephant & Piggie by Mo Willems

4. Big Nate by Lincoln Peirce

5. Up in the Air by Mary Tillworth

6. Pete the Cat by James Dean

7. Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

8. The Poison Jungle by Tui Sutherland

9. My First Bedtime Storybook by Disney

10. Break the Ice by Courtney Carbone

EBooks

1. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

2. The Gown by Jennifer Robson

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

4. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

5. The Reckoning by John Grisham

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.