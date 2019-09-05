Heartworm: The silent killer

Maggee Gardea

Special to Village News

Often unknown for its devastating seriousness, heartworm is one of the most overlooked diseases among pet owners. Although not limited to, heartworm disease is most commonly found in dogs and is contracted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Larvae travel through the bloodstream and eventually reside in the heart and lungs. The larvae then grow into the adult parasite, Dirofilaria immitis.

Heartworm can be fatal and nearly 300,000 dogs are infected yearly. Along with the increased precipitation Fallbrook has experienced, there will be increased...