Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Heartworm: The silent killer

 
Last updated 9/9/2019 at 12:30pm

Maggee Gardea poses with her dog Sarah at Avocado Animal Hospital.

Maggee Gardea

Special to Village News

Often unknown for its devastating seriousness, heartworm is one of the most overlooked diseases among pet owners. Although not limited to, heartworm disease is most commonly found in dogs and is contracted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Larvae travel through the bloodstream and eventually reside in the heart and lungs. The larvae then grow into the adult parasite, Dirofilaria immitis.

Heartworm can be fatal and nearly 300,000 dogs are infected yearly. Along with the increased precipitation Fallbrook has experienced, there will be increased...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

