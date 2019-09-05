How I overcame the vicious cycle of worry and fear in my life

Stan Popovich

Special to Village News

Ever get stuck into that vicious cycle of worrying and get overwhelmed with worrying and fearful thoughts? In return, this cycle creates more panic and worry and eventually the person can’t function because they are a basket case.

As the author of a managing fear book, I struggled with fear, anxiety and stress for over 20 years. Eventually, I was able to overcome the endless cycle of fear and anxiety. Here is a brief summary of what I did to get better.

1. I got advice from the professionals. The first thing I did was to talk to various counselors...