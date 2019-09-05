I Love A Clean San Diego opens registration for cleanup day

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The 35th annual Coastal Cleanup Day is nearly here. I Love A Clean San Diego is seeking 8,000 volunteers to help beautify more than 100 sites across San Diego County Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon, including Live Oak Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook.

ILACSD has coordinated this event regionally for the past 34 years, successfully mobilizing thousands of volunteers throughout the county. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to sign up for a site in their neighborhood and help leave a positive impact on the entire region. Online registration is now o...