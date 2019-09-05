Kicking it: Week 4

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to the Village News

It’s official. I am a gym rat. You know you are when you arrive 15-minutes before the club opens at 4:30 a.m.

Week 3 had some measured success. First, I am experiencing a considerable total-body-inch loss. Remember, I started this journey Aug. 7, and just 20 days later, I’ve shrunk 2.25 inches in the chest or I should say in the back, 2.5 inches in the waist, 1.5 inches in the hips, 1.25 inches around the upper thigh, 0.5 inches around the calf and gained 0.5 inches in my upper arm. It’s a net loss in body bulk of 7.5 inches.

I have tripled my daily stamina as summarized by my new Fitbit watch. It tracks my steps, workouts, pulse and reminds me to get off my dead backside after sitting too long. I strive for 5,000 daily steps. Unless I get a job as a caddy, I do not expect it to go up much.

Furthermore, my posture has improved. My head now resides over my ears. My leg “neuropathy” is better, and some nights I don’t even need the pillow between my calves.

My attitude certainly is friskier and commencing to become totally obnoxious.

Additionally, my dental hygiene has improved. I’m using my Waterpik twice a day along with my new – dental hygienists recommended – Braun Oral-B toothbrush that is available at Costco for $100 a pair.

During the week, I go to the gym twice a day. The afternoon trip is a half-workout to release tired muscles, once Saturday and I rest Sunday.

My resting metabolic rate fat burn is 1,300 calories a day. Without exercise, it takes a daily reduction of 500 calories times seven days to lose 3,500 calories, which translates to lose a pound of fat weekly or maximum of 800 calories a day for me to drop a pound a week.

No wonder, it’s hard to lose weight with just dieting. On gym days, I eat less than 1,100 calories a day.

One internet site even suggested eating 217 Big Macs yearly would produce enough caloric energy to drive a vehicle 22 miles. Which poses the question, are people killing themselves with their teeth?

Lastly, I am happy to report my husband is holding at his 10-pound weight loss. I have lost 5.4 pounds so far. I’ll be hitting week four soon with only 196 days left before I depart for Italy.

Thanks for keeping me on track. Hope to see you in paradise.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.