The differences between vegan and vegetarian diets

FALLBROOK – A nutritious diet is an essential element of a healthy lifestyle. Everyone from small children to fully grown adults have their own dietary preferences and the choices people ultimately make can go a long way toward ensuring their long-term health.

Vegan and vegetarian diets are two popular, yet sometimes misunderstood, approaches to eating. In fact, vegan and vegetarian diets are sometimes mistaken as one and the same. However, the Vegetarian Society notes there are some distinctive differences between vegan and vegetarian diets.

Vegan diet

While veganism is often mistaken a...