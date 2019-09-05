Toilet paper cleans up the competition

Last updated 9/9/2019 at 12:35pm

FALLBROOK – According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, a cross section of 2,455 adults aged 18 and over were polled and found that 85% of Americans buy in bulk, which increased by 2% from last year’s survey.

Why do Americans buy in bulk? (top three reasons)

• To save money (88%)

• To have a stock of products (57%)

• Fewer shopping trips (45%)

How much do Americans spend on weekly bulk buying?

• $50 to $100 (37%)

• $101 to $200 (27%)

• Less than $49 (25%)

Most popular items that Americans buy in bulk

• Toilet paper (95%)

• Laundry det...