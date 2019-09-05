Toilet paper cleans up the competition
FALLBROOK – According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, a cross section of 2,455 adults aged 18 and over were polled and found that 85% of Americans buy in bulk, which increased by 2% from last year’s survey.
Why do Americans buy in bulk? (top three reasons)
• To save money (88%)
• To have a stock of products (57%)
• Fewer shopping trips (45%)
How much do Americans spend on weekly bulk buying?
• $50 to $100 (37%)
• $101 to $200 (27%)
• Less than $49 (25%)
Most popular items that Americans buy in bulk
• Toilet paper (95%)
• Laundry det...
