Vegetarian-friendly foods high in protein

FALLBROOK – People choose a vegetarian lifestyle for a number of reasons. Some individuals have an aversion to eating meat because they're concerned about animal welfare, while others find that a low-calorie, vegetarian diet promotes long-term health.

Vegetarianism can certainly be a healthy option, but those who eschew meat and sometimes eggs often have to find alternative sources of protein to meet dietary needs. According to the Dietary Reference Intakes, the average sedentary man should have 56 grams of protein per day, while an average sedentary woman should consume 46 grams per day....