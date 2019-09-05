Women hold 76% of all health care jobs, gaining in higher-paying occupations

Jennifer Cheeseman Day and Cheridan Christnacht

Women have driven 80% of the overall growth in the booming health care field since the turn of the century.

The number of full-time, year-round workers in health care occupations has almost doubled since 2000, increasing from 5 million to 9 million workers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Women account for three-quarters of full-time, year-round health care workers.

Since 2000, median earnings for women in health care have increased, in part from their growing numbers in higher earni...