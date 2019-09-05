Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

15-year-old boy dies after jumping off cliffs in Sunset Cliffs area

 
Last updated 9/12/2019 at 11:55am



SAN DIEGO - A 15-year-old boy who was pulled unconscious from the ocean after jumping off a cliff in the Sunset Cliffs area has died, according to multiple media reports.

Lifeguards responded to a call around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing the teenager in the ocean after jumping off Pappy's Point along Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards searched the water for nearly an hour before finding the boy underwater and taking him to shore, where medics performed CPR, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The boy, a 10th grade student at Sweetwater High School, was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, NBC7 reported.

 

