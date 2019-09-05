Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Brushfire burns approximately 3 acres along Interstate 15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/9/2019 at 4:30pm



FALLBROOK - North County Fire and Cal Fire San Diego worked together to halt the spread of a fire that broke out around 2:30 p.m Monday, Sept. 9 along the northbound side of Interstate 15 near Mission Road.

The blaze was initially reported at several small fires was ultimately deemed to be one fire.

Firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread on the fire had been halted by 3:30 p.m. and those firefighters would remain on the scene to mop up for several hours.

There was no report of a cause for the fire.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/09/2019 20:58