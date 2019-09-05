Brushfire burns approximately 3 acres along Interstate 15

FALLBROOK - North County Fire and Cal Fire San Diego worked together to halt the spread of a fire that broke out around 2:30 p.m Monday, Sept. 9 along the northbound side of Interstate 15 near Mission Road.

The blaze was initially reported at several small fires was ultimately deemed to be one fire.

Firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread on the fire had been halted by 3:30 p.m. and those firefighters would remain on the scene to mop up for several hours.

There was no report of a cause for the fire.