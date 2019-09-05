Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

California OKs use of campaign cash for childcare costs

 
Last updated 9/10/2019 at 6:07pm



SACRAMENTO (AP) — California would join a growing number of states allowing candidates for political office to use campaign funds to pay for child care under a bill that has cleared the state Senate.

The bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate would only cover child care expenses incurred directly because the parent or guardian is running for office. The state Assembly still must approve the bill before it goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature.

The bill defines child care expenses as professional day care, babysitting, food and beverages, transportation, after school programs, summer day camps and preschool.

The state Fair Political Practices Commission has allowed candidates to use campaign funds for some child care services since 1990. But a legislative analysis notes the rules are vague.

 

